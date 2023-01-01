Haiti National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the Haitian people as you commemorate your country’s long history of independence and celebrate the start of a new year.

This year has seen many challenges for the Haitian people. It is a testament to our two nations’ close partnership that our humanitarian organizations, faith-based organizations, and individual American and Haitian citizens have collaborated to address the challenges facing Haiti. Together, we have delivered humanitarian assistance to tens-of-thousands of Haitians facing food insecurity as well as medical supplies and logistical support to combat the spread of cholera.

Haiti faces a difficult road ahead in the new year, but the United States stands firmly with Haiti as it works to restore security, the rule of law, democratic institutions, and economic stability.