Sudan National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I join the people of Sudan in commemorating 67 years of independence. I admire the courage of those Sudanese who have time and again demanded that their voices be heard and that their leaders deliver freedom, peace, and justice. I join the people of Sudan in mourning the loss of life this past year not only in pro-democracy protests, but also intercommunal violence.

We welcome the December 5 announcement by Sudanese parties of a framework political agreement. This is an essential first step toward restoring Sudan’s democratic transition. The United States re-affirms our support for this Sudanese-led process and encourages all parties to engage swiftly in good faith and meaningful dialogue to resolve outstanding issues.

The United States will continue to stand with the people of Sudan and their struggle for democracy. I look forward to continuing work with Sudan during the democratic transition and wish for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.