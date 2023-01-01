Submit Release
Ivrnet Inc. Announces Amendment to Term Loan and Credit Facility

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2022 / IVRNET INC. ("IVRNET" or the "Company") IVI, announces that the Company and R.C. Morris & Company Special Opportunities Fund III Limited Partnership ("RCM"), the lender of the Company's term loan and credit facility (the "Loan"), have agreed to amend the Loan such that it no longer matures on December 31, 2022 and will be converted to a demand loan which expires on February 15, 2023. No demand for repayment has been made as of the date of this news release.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value‐added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

