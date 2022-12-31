Submit Release
Three Bangladeshis awarded for promoting relations with Vietnam

VIETNAM, December 31 - HÀ NỘI – The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh has given awards to three Bangladeshis in recognition of their contributions to promoting friendship relations between the two countries, especially to introducing the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh who was recognised by UNESCO as a Hero of National Liberation and a Great Man of Culture, to local residents.

The awardees are Pooja Sengupta, Artistic Director of Turongomi Dance Theatre, Dr Mostafizur Rahman Faisal, registrar of Heritage University of Bangladesh and KM Abdul Mozid, a senior reporter for Dainik Arthoniteer Kagoj newspaper.

Sengupta, the author and main artist in the ballet “Hồ Chí Minh - Journey to find the light”, was awarded a Friendship Order from the Vietnamese President.

Faisal and Mozid, who translated books on Uncle Hồ’s Testament and Biography of President Hồ Chí Minh, was presented with Certificates of Merit from the  Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the awarding ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Phạm Việt Tiến underscored that the Party, the State and people of Việt Nam always remember the support from the Bangladeshi people in the past struggle for national independence as well as in the current process of national construction and development.

He hoped the awardees will continue to have more excellent works to further contribute the friendship between the two nations, and introduce not only Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh to Bangladeshis, but also introduce Bangladesh and Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Vietnamese people. VNS

