Love and Help Children Event at the Church of Scientology of Portland

Church of Scientology Portland and Love Is Stronger nonprofit teamed up to make Christmas special for Portland children.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual Love and Help Children holiday gift giveaway, organized by the Church of Scientology of Portland and the Love Is Stronger nonprofit, put 50 underserved kids in the saddles of their very own bikes.

WashCo Bikes and Free Bikes 4 Kidz Portland arrived with a 20-foot truck with 50 children’s bicycles for the event. The nonprofits collect and refurbish used bicycles and give them away through a network of community organizations, churches and schools that provide bikes to those most in need.

I’m Hooked, Inc., a nonprofit that works to reduce crime and violence by creating and organizing activities connecting youth to nature and the environment, picked up and delivered some of the bikes to underserved children.

Many elves volunteered at the gift giveaway, distributing bikes, skateboards and gift bags. Two Santas were on hand so no one had to wait for their presents. There was pasta and greens provided by a local caterer. And kids decorated cookies and made Christmas ornaments.

The event was called “Love and Help Children,” based on one of the 21 precepts of The Way to Happiness, the common-sense guide to better living written by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. A nonreligious moral code that applies to and is used by people of all faiths, cultures and creeds, the book includes practical guidelines on how to help a child become self-reliant, and moral and achieve his or her full potential.

The Church of Scientology of Portland was dedicated in 2013 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. It is designed to provide the ideal facilities for Scientologists on their ascent to higher states of spiritual freedom and to serve as a home for the entire community and a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Portland Church is featured in an episode of the original series Destination: Scientology, airing on DIRECTV Channel 320 and streaming at www.Scientology.tv, through mobile apps, or via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

You just read:

