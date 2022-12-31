Submit Release
'Alice in Borderland' Season 2 Lands #1 Spot on Global Non-English TV List in Premiere Weekend With 61.2 Million Viewing Hours

The return season of Japanese survival thriller Alice in Borderland took the #1 spot on the Global Non-English TV list with 61.2 million viewing hours over its premiere weekend.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 sets a record for the most hours viewed in a week for a Japanese series. In addition, total viewing hours for Alice in Borderland Seasons 1 and 2 were approximately 80 million during the premiere weekend for Season 2.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 hit the Top 10 Series list in 90 countries in its first week, including Japan, US, Canada, Brazil, France, Taiwan and more. The new season also took the #1 Series spot in 9 countries during the same period.ï¿½

The first season of Alice in Borderland rose back into the Global Non-English TV Top 10 in the #2 spot and was in the Top 10 Series list in 31 countries, including Japan.ï¿½

