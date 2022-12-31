Submit Release
GUNNER Settles with Expedite International, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GUNNER is pleased to announce that an amicable and confidential settlement agreement has been entered into the lawsuit brought against Expedite International, Inc.

GUNNER CEO Joe Graves stated, "We have worked hard to build our intellectual property portfolio and we are pleased with this outcome."

GUNNER is not available to make any further comments.

About GUNNER:

Based in Nashville, GUNNER®️ builds the best dog products in the world to give our dogs the lives they deserve. For more information about GUNNER's story and products, go to www.gunner.com.

