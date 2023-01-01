Novels, Short Stories and Serialized fiction

Neil Perry Gordon - Novelist Book signing event Nome, Alaska 1900

YEAR IN REVIEW & WHAT'S COMING IN 2023

Drama, action, suspense, romance, tragedy, comedy with a mystical twist. This book has it all. Neil Perry Gordon is so good he reminds me of writers from the past when books were golden.” — Amazon reader review

For the novelist, Neil Perry Gordon, 2023 has been another prolific year with the publication of Denali, the final book of his trilogy—The Alaskan Adventures of Percy Hope.

To celebrate its release, Neil traveled this past summer to the former gold mining town of Hope, Alaska, where Percy Hope ventured in the trilogy's first novel—Hope City. During his visit, The Dirty Skillet, a popular restaurant and lodge, hosted a book signing.

In addition, the second book in the trilogy—Cape Nome, became a Voyage Media Original and is currently being shopped in Hollywood as a network series.

COMING IN 2023

THUNDER FALLS - A NOVEL

THE EDUCATION OF LEOPOLD RED WOLF

PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 2023

Thunder Falls chronicles the transformation of Leopold Wolf from a naïve young man into an outspoken advocate for Native American rights during the late 1800’s.

Leo and his father Isaac work for the Carlisle Indian School, an institution that will become notorious for its harshness, governed by the mantra—Kill the Indian, Save the Man. Leo witnesses the abuse, neglect, and victimization of children under the institution’s care and resolves to help them gain the respect their tradition deserves.

​Leo’s quest takes him to Lakota territory, where elder and holy man Black Elk has a vision of Leo recovering the tribe’s Sacred Pipe, stolen years ago. Leo’s journey into—and under—the Black Hills reveals extraordinary phenomena about the Lakota and about himself. In the caverns of the Black Hills he encounters the red wolf, Thunder Falls, and the Soul Tree, all guiding him toward his destiny. While pursuing the eternal love of Sarah Cameron—niece of a senator notorious for his enmity against the Lakota—and fighting for Native American rights, Leo will cross the country with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, and ultimately risk his life for the sake of the people he has come to care for.

THE NAZARITE - A NOVELLA

THE UNTOLD STORY OF SAMSON & DELILAH

PUBLISHED IN SERIALIZED FORMAT - MARCH 2023

Samson and Delilah, a favorite bible story for many. The great Israelite and strongman, able to kill a lion with his bare hands, defeat an army of one-thousand strong with the jawbone of an ass, plus many more captivating Herculean feats. Plenty of heroics to impress a young boy. What a fantastic tale of great and outrageous feats, as well as an intriguing love affair between an Israelite and a Philistine—a relationship that raise one's brow.

Why did Samson share his sacred-secret with the vixen—Delilah? A secret so dear, that his life depended upon keeping it private. Yet he tells Delilah, and by doing so, is taken captive. His eyes are gored out and he's sentenced to be sacrificed to the Philistine god—Dagon.

Imagine Delilah, armed with nothing more than her exquisite beauty, and cunning deceit, enticing the lustful Samson by pushing him beyond the limits of their love making. Why else would the Nazarite give up the key to his great strength, unless lured by forbidden, erotic desires?

It's points a view are through the eyes of Samson, and a Philistine scribe—Mizar, whose given the task of writing upon parchment the events of Samson's life.

THE BRUDER BROTHERS - A SHORT STORY

A SHORT STORY OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES.

PUBLISHED NOW ON NEILPERRYGORDON.COM BLOG.

From the pages of the The Forward comes the real lives of struggling immigrants, as described in letters to the editor. In the year 1906, the popular Yiddish newspaper reached more than a half-million Jews struggling to make their way in New York’s Lower East Side. Each week, the paper ran a popular advice column titled—A Bintel Brief.

The column spoke to the thousands of Jews who flocked from Eastern Europe, seeking a new life and freedom from the burgeoning oppression, destined to overtake their homeland. At the same time, it assisted those struggling with their new circumstances, in one of the most overcrowded neighborhoods in the world.

The paper's editor was the renown Abraham Cahan, who offered advice in his column on all kinds of personal problems. The letters provided a fascinating glimpse into Jewish life at the turn of the century, and spoke to the issues central to the common experiences of these immigrants.

The Bruder Brothers is a short story based on one letter written by a young man who impregnates his sweetheart in Warsaw, Poland. He leaves for America with a promise to send for her once he’s settled. But unfortunately, as you will read, his plans are proof of the idiom—Be careful what you wish for.