IRG, the internet-native research group, has released its highly anticipated white paper/2023 forecast. The forecast, compiled and designed by Ruby Thelot, a leading expert in the field of technology and culture, features thought-provoking predictions about the world of art, technology, and culture in the next 12 months.

According to IRG's research, "The Age of Wumbo" is coming to an end. This term, coined by Thelot himself, refers to the dominant role that a few large tech companies have played in shaping the internet and our digital lives. However, IRG's forecast predicts that this dominance will be challenged in the coming years as society's fascia becomes herniated and the attention economy shifts.

The report also highlights the growing trend toward custom, niche, and vintage technology. This shift away from mass-produced, cookie-cutter solutions is driven by a desire for more personalized and unique experiences. It is also a response to the environmental and social impacts of mass production and consumerism.

In addition to these trends, the report delves into the future of software development and the potential impact of quantum computing on the industry. It also touches on the role of artificial intelligence and the ethical considerations surrounding its use.

One particularly intriguing prediction made in the report is the rise of "attention collectives," groups of individuals who come together to pool their attention and focus on a specific task or goal. According to Thelot, these collectives will become an important tool for getting things done in a world where our attention is constantly being pulled in different directions.

The report has already received praise from industry experts and is being widely shared on social media. It is a must-read for anyone interested in internet culture, art, design, and software.

"We are excited to share our forecast with the world," said Ruby Thelot, lead researcher at IRG. "We believe it offers valuable insights into the future of technology and culture, and we can't wait to see how our predictions play out in the next 12 months."

The report can be found at https://isolation.group/2023/.

