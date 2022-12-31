Jeremy Stegall An Uplifting, Empowering, And Enlightening Coach And Speaker Transforming Lives By Unlocking Their Potential

Jeremy Stegall is a life-changing coach, speaker, and best- selling author, who empowers individuals to live a purposeful life and create a better and promising future.

Most people nowadays are striving to establish a meaningful balance between their numerous life responsibilities. It's not only about their work-life; it's also about their dreams, 'personal me time,' and so on. Almost all the world's most successful people have a coach to guide them through the process. Coaches and motivational speakers assist in pursuing aspirations, establishing new business ventures, expanding existing ones, and inspiring others to overcome obstacles. Coaches and motivational speakers like Jeremy Stegall cushion people's falls, lift them when they're down, and encourage them to keep going.

Jeremy Stegall, the author, speaker, and coach at Where the Change Happens Coaching, has committed his life and profession to assist people in achieving their definition of success and living lives of more remarkable achievement, meaning, and joy. To make a positive difference in the world, Jeremy works with clients to empower them in maximizing their potential and bringing clarity to a complex world. His priority is always to help them find the meaning that's been missing, the limiting beliefs that have stood in their way, and the strengths they hadn't noticed.

Jeremy is an in-demand speaker and resource for people, small companies, non-profit organizations, and corporations seeking to improve performance in their careers and personal lives. He motivates others to succeed in all they do by taking on difficulties and shifting how they engage with problems, creating meaningful change to realize their vision for their lives and organizations. Besides being a great coach, Jeremy wrote two lesson-packed books, including Where the Change Happens and, After the Divorce: From Looking Back to Leaning In - just published in Nov 2022.

From experiencing divorce and losing his mother due to cancer in 2016, Jeremy has been through many troubles and heart-braking moments but overcame them through hard work, consistency, dedication, and strength. Always drawn to those who need the most help, he works with clients to empower them when faced with life's challenges at personal and professional levels.

When asked about the goal behind starting Where the Change Happens Coaching, Mr. Jeremy said, "I believe that you didn't come to this planet to be average or mundane. You have a unique purpose to fulfill here. I partner with clients to create new possible relationships by helping them unlock their power and potential, bringing a new perspective and energy to relationships. Work? Life? Family? I coach people in ways that help shed old frustrations for the opportunity to live the life you deserve―to Find Your Fire and feel genuinely empowered. I can help you live your life's purpose and make your dreams a reality. Let's create some magic together!"

Using a unique mix of education and professional experience, he takes individuals to a new space where possibilities become much more than dreams and where they will experience growth, achievement, and success. Empowering individuals to lead a meaningful and prosperous existence, Jeremy was recently recognized as one of Passion Vista Magazine's Male Leaders To Look Up To in 2022 and received Brainz Magazine’s CREA Award 2022 for his work. So head over to https://wherethechangehappens.com/ and unlock the potential to reach success!

