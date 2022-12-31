Clothing Company for Sale in Dallas Texas USA – Women's Apparel Manufacturing and Retail Store for Sale

Quality garment designers, fabrics, and apparel manufacturing company, for sale in Dallas Texas, the United States. Rapheze clothing retail company is relocating to another country, closing their Dallas Texas stores. All inventories, sewing machines, store racks, counters, cash registers, SEO optimized websites, POS systems, store cameras, display shelves, and store fixtures, are available for sale at one bulk price. All offers will be greatly considered.

They operate full-service manufacturing, and distribution industry, manufacturing ethnic garments and fashion accessories for men and women of all ages. A truckload of assorted fabrics, not displayed on their websites for making suits, men and women wears, are all in stock. Other African fabrics, genuine leather handbags, beach handbags sandals, jewelry, jewelry accessories, stones, pearls, beads, ropes, ornaments, and much more not displayed on the website are included in the sale.

Their clothing fabrics are infused with UV 55 protection technology, to protect the skin from sun damage. The clothing materials are wrinkle-free and fade-resistant, guaranteed to remain the same any time, any year when cared for as directed. The cotton materials are organically grown, hypo-allergenic, with temperature regulated system, that auto-adjust to climate conditions.

They are a one-stop manufacturing factory created for New Age entrepreneurs, and businesses, who desire to develop new brands or expand their existing collections. Rapheze will introduce their clothing design team to the new owner, their distributors, Macy's store buyers, and Nordstrom store buyers in the United States and Canada for continuous sale, without the hassles of marketing a new or fresh startup business.

Some of the distributors buying from Rapheze are the wholesale fabrics Suppliers for African wax prints, printed color block fabrics, original hollandaise fabrics, Ghana Kente fabrics, cord laces, voile cord laces, and embroidered fabrics. They manufacture and distribute in wholesale trendy ethnic fashions, embroidery clothing, maxi skirts, long skirts, new designer fashions, long dresses, new fashion plus sizes, African clothes, African jewelry, jewelry accessories, and ethnic beads. They are members of the World Trade American Chamber of Commerce, offering guaranteed delivery of exported merchandise to all countries. They have one of the most trusted and SEO-optimized robust websites, that has always worked for the success of retailers. They made sure to keep clothing stocks up to date with the trendy and finest clothing.

Rapheze will continue to support and train the new management staff after the company transfer till they become comfortable operating alone.

Contact them to schedule a tour today!

Media Contact

Rapheze.com

AmWiner Rapheeze

1-866-360-2330

Dallas

TX 75243

United States