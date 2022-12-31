Team Shawn, West Coast Famous Masked Artist, Elevates Future Bass Music to New Heights

As he prepares to perform at significant music festivals in the upcoming year, well-known West Coast EDM musician Team Shawn, also known as the Masked Artist, has elevated the future bass music genre.

Future bass is a style of electronic music that fuses 2010s compositional techniques with 1980s sonic aesthetics. It belongs to the electronic dance music of the twenty-first century and is very similar to dubstep and trap. Although its early stages can be traced back to the middle of the 2000s, Scottish future bass producers Rustie and Hudson Mohawke helped it become a well-known dance genre in 2010.

The Masked Artist has elevated the genre of future bass music. He plans to take his music to festivals around the country in the upcoming year. On August 15th, 2022, he released his single, All For Nothing, which is most favored by his listeners all over the country. His most recent song, Cold Outside, is now streaming on Spotify, iTunes Music, and YouTube.

"This is just the beginning. Believing in, loving, and being true to what I do has always been my mission. I am excited to share my art with people around the world. My music takes the ecstatic drops of dubstep or trap and provides a warm bounce rather than a lumbering bruteness. My music is available on all listening channels for everyone to experience the love and passion of Electronic Dance Music," states Team Shawn Music.

Although little is known about the Masked Artist known as Team Shawn, any listener of his music knows that they are in for something special. Following in the footsteps of Marshmello and Daft Punk, Team Shawn covers his face with a mask so as not to reveal his identity, making it all about the music. Taking away his persona, Team Shawn focuses solely on his music, and with productions this good, it's easy to see why.

The Masked Artist is excited to perform at music festivals all over the country to spread his love of EDM music. Musicians and artists commonly dream of appearing on stage and playing for a large audience. A music festival is a fantastic venue for showcasing talent to music fans worldwide. A common misconception among musicians is that one must already be a large headlining artist in order to get put on a festival lineup. However, most music festivals are intended for all kinds of artists, big or small, and of multiple genres.

Festivals now hold a more incredible allure for listeners due to music and music culture changes. Most music fans' spending on music is made up of the sales of tickets and merchandise, as streaming music has become one of the most popular ways to listen to music. According to Chirinos, the access is unprecedented and makes live music even more special because it has essentially become free (or subscription-based). He claims that "audiences are eager to connect with the artist."

To learn more about or for more information on his upcoming music festival, fans and listeners can connect with him on all social media channels.

