Smart Luxe Is Utilizing AI To Help Savvy Real Estate Investors Find The Best Deals In Miami

With Miami predicted to be the second-best luxury real estate market globally in 2023, Smart Luxe is helping real estate investors take advantage of the best deals. Their proprietary AI algorithm, LuxeAI, takes the guessing out of identifying ideal investment opportunities.

The Miami luxury real estate has been well-known for a long time as a great destination for global investors. Miami specifically has risen to the top, with predictions for 2023 placing it as the second best luxury market in the world after Dubai with expected price growth of 5% in the coming year.

With thousands of listings posted, selecting the right investment can be a difficult challenge.

Smart Luxe has developed an AI algorithm that, along with their team of property experts, helps real estate investors identify the best alternative.

Smart Luxe and the LuxeAI algorithm

Smart Luxe is made up of a team of experienced specialists dedicated to help buying and selling luxury real estate in the Miami market. Utilizing the wealth of knowledge at Smart Luxe, along with cutting-edge AI technology, the LuxeAI algorithm was developed as proprietary software geared to identifying the best real estate investment deals.

David Gueron, managing broker at Smart Luxe, explains how the process works.

“Once the LuxeAI algorithm has identified the range of attractive choices currently listed in the Miami market for a specific investor, the Smart Luxe team takes over to help narrow the list down to the best purchase. We then walk the investor through every step of the purchasing process to ensure a smooth experience,” says Gueron.

