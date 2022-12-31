Submit Release
PM Chính sends congratulations to new Prime Minister of Laos

 

 

HÀ NỘI - Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on December 30 sent a letter of congratulations to Sonexay Siphandone on being approved by the Lao National Assembly as Prime Minister of Laos.

In his letter, PM Chính expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the Lao Party, State and Government led by PM Sonexay, the Lao people will continue reaping important achievements and successfully realise the Resolution adopted by the 11th Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and the 9th five-year socio-economic development plan for the 2021-2025 period, thus successfully building a country of peace, independence, democracy, unity and prosperity.

The Vietnamese PM expressed his wish to join hands with his Lao counterpart to continue ceaselessly fostering and consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, for practical benefits of their people and for peace, stability and development in the region and the world. VNS

