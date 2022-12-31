Freedom First Criminal Defense and DUI Lawyers Opens Law Office in Spring Valley Las Vegas to Serve Clark County's Southwest Region

Freedom First Criminal Defense and DUI Lawyers is proud to announce the opening of their new office at 4145 S Grand Canyon Dr., Suite 106d in Las Vegas, NV.

Freedom First Criminal Defense and DUI Lawyers is proud to announce the opening of their new office at 4145 S Grand Canyon Dr., Suite 106d in Las Vegas, NV. The firm, which specializes in criminal defense and DUI representation, is excited to bring their services to the Spring Valley community.

Founded by attorney Timothy O'Reilly, Freedom First has a reputation for providing top-notch legal representation to clients facing criminal charges. The team at Freedom First is dedicated to fighting for the rights of the accused and ensuring that their clients receive a fair and just outcome.

In addition to traditional criminal defense cases, Freedom First also has a strong track record in white collar crime and DUI defense. If you have been charged with a crime or are under investigation, the attorneys at Freedom First can provide the legal guidance you need to protect your rights and freedom.

Clients can readily visit the new office because of its convenient location in the center of Spring Valley. The cutting-edge building is outfitted with the newest technology, enabling the business to efficiently manage every facet of a case from beginning to end.

Freedom First is excited to serve the Spring Valley community and is dedicated to helping clients with their criminal defense and DUI legal needs. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call (702) 857-7197 or visit the firm's website at www.freedomfirstlawyers.com/spring-valley-nv-criminal-justice-white-collar-dui-attorney.

Freedom First Criminal Defense and DUI Lawyers

4145 S Grand Canyon Dr., Suite 106d

Las Vegas, NV 89147

(702) 857-7197

