99 Native Is Now 99QR Going To Launch Their State Of Art Flat Rate Advertising Solution.

Previously 99 Native is now 99QR launched their state-of-the-art flat rate advertising solution. It offers QR campaigns and helps people tired of getting no sales even after running ad campaigns on multiple social media networks. It helps to advertise individual’s products and services and targets a 500 million audience worldwide through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Influential networks at a flat monthly cost of $99.

99QR.net offers the best advertising solution that not only saves individual’s thousands of dollars on ad spending but also drives targeted sales for their products. Once the individuals start a campaign with QR, it takes care of all. It brings the indivduals a maximum number of sales by running a curiosity campaign on multiple social media networks as well as Emails, Physical mail, and a variety of influencer channels to 250 million people globally.

The individuals do not worry about designing ads and budgets. 99QR experts will do everything and boost the traffic of individual’s web as well as boost sales.

The unique concept works simply and gives exceptional services to all. Any individual can easily subscribe to the plan.

Subscribe To Plan - It offers a flat-price marketing plan to subscribe for $99.00 per month.

Dedicated Manager - The dedicated manager will contact individuals within 24 hours in order to know about their company targeted audience and create a suitable Adset and start their campaign within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Targeted Sales - Within 15 days of their campaign launch, the individuals will see massive traffic, and sales will start to flow because now 99QR is handling their marketing.



QR codes will be sent out to targeted audiences with curious taglines, which forces the mind of users to start thinking and guessing about QR codes and start an open web and end up with buying a product.

About 99QR:

99QR is a unique concept that brings massive traffic to individual’s web and boosts their sales. It is able to convert human curiosity into sales. 99QR is not about Facebook Ads: it intends to deliver its ads with targeted audiences on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google, Reddit, and Linkedin in online social media. It promotes their product on a Native ads platform and influencer network at just a rate of $99 monthly.

