Trisun emerges as the one-stop solution to all software and technology needs

Embark on the journey of technological advancement with TRISUN, which helps to innovate and improve with today's technological trends while making businesses future ready.

Trisun is all set to capture the global market with its next-gen, innovative products & software solutions ensured to give efficacious results with high reliability. Intending to shine as the top choice for SMEs to multi-scale large enterprises and startups, Trisun aims to push the boundaries of technological advancements and transform businesses.

Rolled out in 2019, Trisun kicked off as a hosting company. Still, with its commitment to serving customers and the team's hard work, it transformed into an established Software company offering premium Custom Software & Application Development, Product Discovery & Design, Quality Assurance & Cloud services.

The company has managed to establish an impressive clientele base of leading-edge, revolutionary companies, including the likes of PATCHWORK, NEW/GEN, XAW, LE COCK, C SHARP, VIDEO: LABS, UNFOLD, and ROOSTER SOUND.

Since its inception, Trisun has successfully delivered up to an astonishing 400 projects for multiple organizations and satisfied customers, with an awe-inspiring customer return rate of more than 80%. Over 1.5 Million individuals are using Trisun-developed B2B & B2C apps for their business operations.

Trisun has also been recognized for its excellent SEO (Search Engine Optimization), world-class range of Quality Assurance services, and Tech Audit & Consultancy services.

Trisun's Founder & CEO, Talha Zahid, is a weathered Technical Analyst with extensive experience in the IT and service industry. Recognized for his proven skills in Software Engineering, Linux System Administration & Network Infrastructures, Talha Zahid wants to aid businesses in elevating their value with tomorrow's leading-edge technology. For updates, follow Talha Zahid on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/t.zzz/

“With Trisun, I am calling out the technology challengers like me to join hands and engineer revolutionary products and solutions to accelerate your growth into the future. We have a team of more than 250 seasoned professionals ready to bring the best of the best to you, so come on and let’s talk about your project”.

Trisun also offers to build your dedicated development off-shore teams hired to meet your business's specific needs and requirements. You can host your teams at Trisun's premises and cut down up to 40% of costs and all associated hassles. Via Discovery sessions, augment the staff that meets your requirements, build ready-to-go curated teams and get a fully functional group within two weeks while Trisun handles all the practical aspects.

Learn more about Trisun and its impressive list of services at thetrisun.com.

About Trisun

Established in 2019, Trisun is a custom software and developing application organization, developing solutions for various multifaceted companies across multiple sectors. The company's primary services include Software development, App development for any operating system, Web designing, Cloud-based solutions, eCommerce & Digital Marketing. Trisun also offers consultancy and auditing services.

