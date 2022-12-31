Australian Independent Filmmaker Jonathon James Williams Launches GoFundMe for Covering Academy Award Fees and Press

He has qualified for consideration for best picture for " I Want To Thank The Academy" and best actor category for the 2024 Oscar after landing in "For Your Consideration."

Behind the bright lights of Hollywood lies the struggle of independent filmmakers like Jonathon James Williams. “ I Want To Thank The Academy,” the first Australian-themed movie set in Hollywood since Crocodile Dundee, is an outstanding movie that has recently completed an Academy Qualifying run in early December. The movie has received amazing feedback and support during the Academy Award qualifying run.

The main character of the film, Richard Wilken, is an Australian cattle farmer who relocates to Hollywood to pursue his improbable dream of becoming an actor. As Richard desperately chases his goals while working a strange second job, viewers would be able to experience Hollywood's heart like never before.

Watch the trailer of “I Want To Thank The Academy” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4P3kyDKuUaY

Having delivered thousands of deliveries for Instacart, Ubereats, Doordash, and Lyft, just to keep himself afloat during the times of pandemic, he has finally realized his dream of creating “ I Want To Thank The Academy” which is produced by God-willing productions and has been three years in the making. The movie has qualified for the Oscars in the categories of best actor and best picture, giving him a real chance at securing something dreamt about since being a kid.

However, having spent over $7,500 to even be in a position just to qualify, not including the movies budget and fees, he is longer in the position to afford the video housing fees for the movie for members to watch and vote. This is why like many people, he has turned to GoFundMe, the fundraising platform for crowdfunding, with hopes of securing some much-needed funds to push his nomination forward. Even a small contribution can go a long way in paying for the opportunity to present the movie to Academy members, as his independent production company is unable to cover expensive fees. This offers an even playing field in a sector that is driven by millions of dollars and PR machines.

Please support Jonathan James Williams and help him fulfill his lifelong dream.

For updates, follow Jonathon James Williams on Instagram.

Media Contact

Company Name: God Willing Productions

Contact Person: Jonathon James Williams

Email: Send Email

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

Website: iwanttothanktheacademy.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Australian Independent Filmmaker Jonathon James Williams Launches GoFundMe for Covering Academy Award Fees and Press