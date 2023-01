2022 - A RECORD GROWTH YEAR FOR DR. PHONE FIX ON TRACK TOWARDS GOAL OF 200 STORES

Dr. Phone Fix Logo Stevie Gold International Business Awards

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Phone Fix continues its dizzying pace of store openings of roughly one every three weeks towards its goal of 200 stores and 425 employees. This month it opened new stores in Lethbridge, Alberta and Vaughan, Ontario.The company is a multiple award-winning, eco-friendly Canadian growth leader and the largest privately owned cell phone and electronics repair company in Canada. It or its founder and CEO, Piyush Sawhney, were a nominee, finalist or winner of 33 Canadian or International awards or recognitions. Recently it was honoured at the 19th StevieInternational Business Awards at a gala in London, England along with Telus, Bell, BMO and Canadian Tire.Founded in 2019, Dr Phone Fix is the second largest buyer/seller of certified pre-owned cell phones in Canada. Dr. Phone Fix repairs all brands of cell phones, iPads, tablets and computers including industry leaders Apple and Samsung. Repairs are often done within an hour and are guaranteed for life.“I’m proud of what our hard-working employees and our leadership team have achieved this year,“ says Mr. Sawhney. “It’s amazing.”Company highlights for 2022Nominee, finalist or winner of 33 awards and recognitionsEntered the Ontario market for the first timeOpened new locations in four provincesOpened five stores over Canada Day weekendJoined by political, community leaders and media to officially open stores in four citiesReceived 4,000 new online positive reviewsExpanded its technical in-house training programDescribed by Industry publication, Retail Insider, as growing at a 'crazy pace'Partnered with the AIRMILESReward ProgramPartnered with Canada’s top non-profit battery recycler,Mr. Sawhney adds, “I see an even brighter future for us in 2023 as we head for our goal of 200 stores.”Learn more about Dr. Phone Fix at www.docphonefix.com Contact:Warren MichaelsDirector/Brand Developmentwarren.michaels@docphonefix.comCell: 780-977-8261