Movie Reviews for “Ghosts and the Afterlife”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Below are the most recent reviews for the hit docufilm “Ghosts and the Afterlife,” which is available on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play and all other major VOD platforms. (Vudu is a joint-venture between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery).

Voted Best Documentary Film of 2022 at TZIFF, below are a few excerpts from the its most recent reviews:

“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre’s engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh…” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)

"When it comes to the presentation of scientific evidence proving the existence of the afterlife, this film is currently the best of the best." -Ted Cavallero (Hollywood Inspector)

“…it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)

“Ghosts And The Afterlife is the definitive documentary on the subject of the afterlife based on all currently available scientific and historical evidence…” -Blessing Harper (JubileeCast)

“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)

Vision Films is the exclusive distributor of “Ghosts and the Afterlife.”

