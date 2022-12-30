Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge

NORTH CAROLINA, December 30 - Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Craig James to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 11, serving Johnston, Harnett and Lee Counties. He will fill the vacancy created by the election of the Honorable Paul Holcombe to Superior Court Judge.

“Judge James has been an excellent judge for this district during the past year and I’m grateful for his willingness to continue his service to the people of North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper.

Judge James has served as a District Court Judge since April 2022. Previously, he was a solo practitioner at the Law Office of Craig James. He also served in the U.S. Army. He earned his Bachelor of Arts and his Juris Doctor from North Carolina Central University.

