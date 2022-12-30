War veterans’ 7th congress convened

VIETNAM, December 30 - HÀ NỘI — The 7th National Congress of the Việt Nam War Veterans' Association took place on Friday in Hà Nội.

General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, along with representatives of ministries, departments, sectors and central mass organisations attended the event.

The congress is themed "Promoting the noble virtues of Uncle Hồ's soldiers, the tradition of ‘Loyalty – Solidarity – Exemplary – Innovation’, making the veterans association at all levels comprehensively strong, complete all tasks".

It is to review and evaluate results achieved in the implementation of the 6th Congress’s resolution while focusing discussion on orientations, tasks, standards, and solutions in the new tenure, and electing a new executive board for the 2022-27 tenure.

Directing the tasks, Party chief Trọng said: "The veteran associations need to continue to fulfil their most important political task which is to resolutely protect the achievement of the revolutions, contributing to the defeat of all plots and tricks of “peaceful evolution” and the idea of “depoliticising the army" of hostile forces."

They should also be proactive in identifying signs of wrongdoings to consult local authorities to help tackle the issues that fueled anger from the public, contributing to the maintenance of political security, social order and safety, he said.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Được, chairman of the sixth-tenure Việt Nam War Veterans' Association affirmed that the Congress is an important event in the political life of the association at all levels and its members nationwide.

In the 2017-22 term, given the context of international, regional and domestic difficulties and challenges, the association has made great efforts to implement the Resolution of the 6th Việt Nam War Veterans Congress and achieved many important achievements.

The association has made steady development in both quantity and quality; functioned properly and with high responsibilities. The vast majority of veterans maintain and promote the nature and tradition of "Uncle Hồ's soldiers"; actively fighting against wrong and hostile views; protecting the ideological foundation of the Party; and fighting against corruption, negativity, crime and social evils.

The association has successfully completed the task of participating in building and protecting the Party, State and people; protecting the socialist regime, contributing to maintaining political stability at the grassroots; actively helping each other in poverty alleviation and improvement of members' lives; performing well the function of representing the will, aspirations and legitimate interests of all veterans.

At the same time, the association does a good job of participating in traditional education for the young generation; mobilising, gathering and promoting the active role of veterans at grassroots level.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Được affirmed that the results achieved in the last term have contributed to the successful implementation of the Resolutions of the 12th and 13th Party Congresses; continued to affirm that the Việt Nam War Veterans Association is a prestigious socio-political organisation, an active member of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, a reliable support of the Party, State and people.

In the next five years, veterans' associations at all levels will continue actively participating in building and protecting the Party, State, people, and socialism; protecting the ideological foundation of the Party; and fighting against false and hostile views.

Veterans will also continue helping each other do business, and improve living standards.

They are to join in nurturing patriotism and revolutionary tradition among the young generation; contributing to building and consolidating the political base; and building the Party and a transparent, strong political system.

According to a report presented at the congress, the association now counts 8,652 businesses, 1,752 cooperatives and 3,677 cooperative groups. Associations and clubs of businesspeople who are war veterans have been established in all 63 cities and provinces. — VNS