Pope Francis extends New Year greetings to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, December 30 -  

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis, head of the Holy See, wished the leaders and people of Việt Nam a merry Christmas and a happy New Year while meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Dương Hải Hưng at the Christmas Mass recently held in St. Peter's Basilica. 

At the meeting, the Vietnamese diplomat respectfully conveyed regards and the best New Year greetings from the Vietnamese Party and State leaders to the Pope. 

He informed that Vietnamese Party and State leaders visited and extended greetings to the Vietnamese Catholic community on the occasion of Christmas 2022, and acknowledged positive contributions by Catholic followers to the cause of national construction and defence in Việt Nam.

The ambassador wished that the Vietnamese Catholic community will continue to promote cultural and moral values, and make more contributions to the country’s construction and development.

Pope Francis expressed his delight at the fruitful development of the relations between Việt Nam and the Holy See. He hoped that the bilateral ties will further develop in the time to come. — VNS

