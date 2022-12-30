Submit Release
Mirasol Resources Announces RSU and Option Grants

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the “Company” or “Mirasol”) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,459,000 incentive stock options (“Options”) exercisable into the equivalent number of common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.68 per share for a period of five years. The grants were made to employees, officers, directors and consultants of the Company and are subject certain vesting requirements. The Board of Directors has also approved the grant of 205,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to employees, officers and consultants of the Company subject to certain vesting requirements. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

All grants of Options and RSU’s are subject to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and Restricted Share Unit Plan which were approved by shareholders at Mirasol’s annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 25, 2022.

For further information, contact:

Troy Shultz, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (604) 602-9989
Email: contact@mirasolresources.com
Website: www.mirasolresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


