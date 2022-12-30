Submit Release
Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC of Dallas, Texas is recalling Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC
1001 Ross Ave, Suite #102
Dallas, Texas 75202

FOOD CO. ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED (ALLERGEN) IN PRODUCT
Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC of Dallas, Texas is recalling Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors because it may contain undeclared specific type of allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (e.g., milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts {almonds, walnuts, pecans, cashews}, and sulfites) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors was distributed in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas. The product was shipped direct from the Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC Online Store.
The product was shipped in plastic bags of various sizes without a notice of Undeclared Allergens including (soy, milk, peanuts, tree nuts). Please see the example of the product labeling.

"No illnesses have been reported to date."

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing (the allergen) was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen (soy, milk, peanuts, tree nuts). Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

If you have any product remaining shipped to you between November 20, 2022, and December 20, 2022, please discard the product and notify Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC at info@savorypopcorn.net for a full refund.

Your assistance is appreciated and necessary to prevent any possible illness.

If you have any questions, call Sherry Avery @ 469-677-0069
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Allen Avery
Avery's Savory Popcorn LLC
+1 214-930-0439
