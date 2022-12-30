Submit Release
St-Georges Closes Financing Offering

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SXSXOOF(FSE:85G1) is pleased to disclose that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing offering for 5,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.41 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2.05 million.

All of the funds raised are earmarked for the advancement of mineral exploration at the Manicouagan Critical and Strategic Minerals Project.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share issued on a flow-through basis and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.50 for a period of 36 months from its issuance.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Corporation paid cash finder's fees of $123,000 to an eligible finder. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and a day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

St-Georges' management extends season's greetings to all shareholders and stakeholders and wishes you a very prosperous 2023.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

‘Neha Edah Tally'
NEHA EDAH TALLY
Corporate Secretary of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full-circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and under the symbol SXOOF on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

CONTACT:
public@stgeorgesecomining.com

SOURCE: St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

