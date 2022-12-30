Under 10: A eutopia card game for all that rewards players with cash
Jaipur, India - Itchy-Mindz Private Limited has today announced the launch of the skills-based, money-making card game, Under10. The platform is based on the concept of profitable gaming, seeking to provide thrill seekers exclusively in India with a casual way to pass the time yet make some money in the process.
The Under10 app looks to provide a realistic online gaming experience for all card game skill sets. It caters to both expert and novice gamers alike, ensuring an all-inclusive community where no one gets left behind. The game is based on a simple card game model where players look to outwit each other based on the depreciating, total value of their cards.
Features:
-
RNG certified: This ensures a secure gaming community for all players. Users can sign up securely by way of a secure OTP code
-
Straightforward card gameplay: Based on a 4-hand card game concept, Under10 offers a fun card game where players go head-to-head in a bid to end up with the lowest sum value of cards
-
24/7 customer support: Under 10 offers round-the-clock support to its community to ensure the swift resolution of players’ issues
-
Free IMPS withdrawal: Under 10 provides IMPS withdrawal instantly and at no charge. Consequently, users get the maximum value for every rupee.
-
Multi-payment support: The app incorporates a range of trusted and secure payment options encompassing MasterCard, PayU, and RuPay
-
In-App Live Chat: Players can exchange banter and conversations, in line with the game’s chat privileges and regulations, to make the game even more fun
Android Device Requirements:
* Requires Android 6.0 and up
Pricing and availability:
The Under10 app is now officially available for android devices on the Google PlayStore for free under the games category.
The company has had a few other successful titles in the genre, namely Ludo and Rummy. Under 10 elevates the company’s banner higher, continuing in the niche spirit, with a profit-based, card game concept that’s fun for all legal ages.
