Under 10: A eutopia card game for all that rewards players with cash

Jaipur, India - Itchy-Mindz Private Limited has today announced the launch of the skills-based, money-making card game, Under10. The platform is based on the concept of profitable gaming, seeking to provide thrill seekers exclusively in India with a casual way to pass the time yet make some money in the process.

The Under10 app looks to provide a realistic online gaming experience for all card game skill sets. It caters to both expert and novice gamers alike, ensuring an all-inclusive community where no one gets left behind. The game is based on a simple card game model where players look to outwit each other based on the depreciating, total value of their cards.

Features:

RNG certified: This ensures a secure gaming community for all players. Users can sign up securely by way of a secure OTP code

Straightforward card gameplay: Based on a 4-hand card game concept, Under10 offers a fun card game where players go head-to-head in a bid to end up with the lowest sum value of cards

24/7 customer support: Under 10 offers round-the-clock support to its community to ensure the swift resolution of players’ issues

Free IMPS withdrawal: Under 10 provides IMPS withdrawal instantly and at no charge. Consequently, users get the maximum value for every rupee.

Multi-payment support: The app incorporates a range of trusted and secure payment options encompassing MasterCard, PayU, and RuPay

In-App Live Chat: Players can exchange banter and conversations, in line with the game’s chat privileges and regulations, to make the game even more fun



Android Device Requirements:

* Requires Android 6.0 and up

Pricing and availability:

The Under10 app is now officially available for android devices on the Google PlayStore for free under the games category.

Under10

Download from Google Play

Screenshot

App Icon

The company has had a few other successful titles in the genre, namely Ludo and Rummy. Under 10 elevates the company’s banner higher, continuing in the niche spirit, with a profit-based, card game concept that’s fun for all legal ages.

Media Contact

Company Name: ITHCY-MINDZ PRIVATE LIMITED

Contact Person: ASHISH JAIN

Email: Send Email

City: Jaipur

State: Rajasthan

Country: India

Website: under10game.com



