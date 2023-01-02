Twos Announces 2023 Video Series

Parker Klein, Twos Founder & CEO

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the start of the new year, we are all looking for ways to be organized and productive. Twos, the productivity platform that enables you to remember everything and complete any task, announces a bite-sized video series that kicks off on January 2, 2023. For 22 days, startup founder and former Google engineer Parker Klein will show you 22 quick ways to level up your productivity game using Twos.Twos is a new productivity and list-sharing platform developed with a user-centered approach to help you keep track of notes, to-dos, lists, reminders, calendars, and more in one easy, fun, and free place. Having a single tool to track everything going on in our lives leads to a massive improvement in our mental and physical well-being."People's lives are busier than ever, and we have been forced to use numerous tools in order to stay organized. We created Twos to help people quickly write things down and take the stress off our minds,” Klein said. “Twos isn’t just another mobile app, and the platform syncs seamlessly across all Apple devices as well as Windows, Linux, and Android, ensuring all your information is accessible everywhere.”The 22-day video series will cover writing things down, making lists, creating to-dos, journaling, setting goals, and much more. You can follow the Twos App YouTube and Instagram accounts to see how to make 2023 your most productive year yet. The much-anticipated launch kicks off today, and if you are not currently a Twos user you can download the free mobile and web app here. https://www.twosapp.com/download Ready to get started? Click here for: The Introduction on 22 Ways to Make 2023 Your Most Productive Year Ever! About Twos:Twos helps you remember *things* — notes, reminders, events, to-dos, lists — and makes it simple, fun, and social. Thousands of individuals and groups around the world use it to write, remember, and share *things* both privately and publicly. If every person wrote more *things* down, the world will be calmer, more organized, and more memorable. Our mission as a company is to make that a ubiquitous reality. For more information visit: www.twosapp.com Press Contact:

