2022 in Review

2022 was a saga, WASHINGTON, December 30 - it began with a deadly surge of COVID-19 activity and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, dashing decades of hard-fought progress for reproductive freedom. In the face of constant challenges, leaders and communities seized the opportunities of the year.

2022 saw important strides forward on several difficult issues: homelessness, climate change, choice, equity, gun violence, the pandemic. The year's momentum on these issues will carry strong into the 2023 legislative session.