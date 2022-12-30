Green Shift Announces Grant of Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Shift Commodities Ltd. (TSXV: GCOM), (“Green Shift” or the “Company”) announces the grant of stock options for the purchase of an aggregate of 1,950,000 common shares to management, directors, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the terms of the Company's share-based incentive plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of three years and vest immediately. The options are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Green Shift Commodities Ltd.

Green Shift Commodities Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of commodities needed to help decarbonize and meet net-zero goals.

The Company is developing the Berlin Deposit in Colombia. Apart from uranium, for clean nuclear energy, the Berlin Deposit contains battery commodities including nickel, phosphate, and vanadium. Phosphate is a key component of lithium-ion ferro-phosphate (“LFP”) batteries that are being used by a growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers. Nickel is a component of various lithium-ion batteries, while vanadium is the element used in vanadium redox flow batteries. Neodymium, one of the rare earth elements contained within the Berlin Deposit, is a key component of powerful magnets that are used to increase the efficiency of electric motors and in generators in wind turbines.

