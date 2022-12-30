Submit Release
Moxian (BVI) Inc Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of 2022

/EIN News/ -- Hong Kong, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxian (BVI) Inc (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOXC), a company engaged in bitcoin mining and related services in the United States, today reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

In March 2022, we began progressively our bitcoin mining operations in the State of Georgia and Buffalo, New York. Our digital asset mining operations, hosted by third party providers, use specialized computers, known as miners, to generate bitcoin, a digital asset. The Company works with third party hosting partners who operate specialized mining data centres and provide IT consulting, maintenance, and repair work on-site for us.

The primary intent behind operating our mining business is the accumulation of bitcoins, which we may sell for fiat currency from time to time depending on market conditions and management’s determination of our cash flow needs. Given bitcoins finite supply, our target is to mine as many bitcoins as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, because of the fall of the value of bitcoins during this period, our fleet remained largely offline as it was unprofitable to mine given the high electricity costs.

The Company is in a relatively sound financial base as the recurrent overheads are well within control. Once bitcoin mining resumes because of higher market prices, the Company is hopeful that its outlook will be steady.

About Moxian (BVI) Inc

Moxian (BVI) Inc, a company organized in the British Virgin Islands in May 2021, is the surviving company following its merger with Moxian, Inc. in August 2021. Moxian (BVI) Inc operates in the States of New York and Georgia in the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be governed by terms such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” Believe, “estimate”, “potential”, “continue”, “in progress”, “goal”, “guidance expectations” and similar statements are identified. The company may also include in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), annual reports to shareholders, press releases and other written materials, as well as oral statements from third parties to the company’s management, directors or employees. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company’s philosophy and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors and risks include, but are not limited to, the following: company’s goals and strategies; future business development; financial status and operating results; expected growth of bitcoin mining industry and Internet media marketing industry; demand and acceptance of the company’s products and services; the relationship between the company and strategic partners; industry competition; and policies and regulations related to the company’s structure, business and industry. More detailed information about these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in the company’s introduction is the latest information as of the date of publication of the company. Except as provided by applicable law, the company is not obligated to update such information.

For further information, please contact:

Wanhong Tan
Chief Financial Officer
+852 9855 6575
yf@abitgrp.com

MOXIAN (BVI) INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

        As of  
    Note   June 30, 2022
(Unaudited) 		    December 31, 2021  
ASSETS                    
Current Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents       $ 5,800,361     $ 2,507,404  
Accounts receivable         649,329       229,708  
Prepayments and other receivables   3     531,200       -  
Total current assets         6,980,890       2,737,112  
Digital assets   4     8,440,422       5,000,000  
Vehicles         133,308       -  
Miners   5     29,800,000       -  
                     
TOTAL ASSETS         45,354,620       7,737,112  
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                    
                     
Other payables and accruals       $ 120,523     $ 1,170,096  
                     
Stockholders’ Equity                    
                     
Preferred stock, $0.001010 par value, authorized; 50,000,000 shares, 5,000.000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021       $ 5,050     $ 5,050  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized: 50,000,000 shares. Issued and outstanding: 35,554,667 shares as of June 30, 2022; 19,554,567 shares as of December 31, 2021.         35,554       19,554  
Additional paid-in capital         89,290,193       49,306,193  
Accumulated deficit         (44,710,434 )     (43,788,360 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income         613,734       1,024,579  
Total Shareholders’ Equity         45,234,097       6,567,016  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity       $ 45,354,620     $ 7,737,112  


MOXIAN (BVI) INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

    Six Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2022     June 30, 2021  
Revenue   $ 40,422     $ 216,979  
Direct costs of revenue     (15,377 )     -  
Other operating costs     (161,540 )     -  
                 
(Loss)/profit from operations     (136,495 )     216,979  
General and administrative expenses     (785,579 )     (2,074,528 )
Other income     -       291,923  
(Loss)/income before tax     (922,074 )     (1,626,898 )
Income tax     -       -  
Loss after tax     (922,074 )     (1,626,898 )
Foreign exchange adjustment             (19,245 )
Comprehensive loss for the period   $ (922,074 )   $ (1,646,143 )
                 
Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share   $ (0.026 )   $ (0.085 )
Basic and diluted average number of ordinary shares outstanding   $ 35,554,667       19,341,529  


MOXIAN (BVI) INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES TO STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

    Preferred Shares     Ordinary Shares     Additional
paid-in 		    Accumulated     Accumulated
other
comprehensive 		       
    Number     Amount     Number     Amount     capital     deficit     income     Total  
Balance, June 30, 2021     -       -       16,191,529     $ 16,191     $ 40,114,606     $ (40,739,748 )   $ 756,950       147,999  
Foreign currency translation adjustment     -       -       -       -       -       -       267,629       267,629  
Issuance of new ordinary shares for proceeds     -       -       3,150,000       3,150       3,934,350       -       -       3,937,500  
Issuance of new ordinary shares for services     -       -       213,148       213       262,287       -       -       262,500  
Issuance of new preferred shares     5,000,000       5,050       -       -       4,994,950       -       -       5,000,000  
Net loss for the period     -       -       -       -       -       (3,048,612 )     -       (3,048,612 )
                                                                 
Balance, December 31, 2021     5,000,000       5,050       19,554,677       19,554       49,306,193       (43,788,360 )     1,024,579       6,567,016  
Foreign currency translation adjustment                                                     (410,845     (410,845
Issuance of new ordinary shares for proceeds     -       -       16,000,000       16,000       39,984,000       -       -       40,000,000  
Net loss for the period     -       -       -       -       -       (922,074 )     -       (922,074 )
                                                                 
Balance, June 30, 2022     5,000,000       5,050       35,554,677       35,554       89,290,193       (44,710,434 )     613,734       45,234,097  


MOXIAN (BVI) INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    For the Six Months     For the Six Months  
    Ended     Ended  
    June 30, 2022     June 30, 2021  
Net loss for the period     922,074       1,626,898  
Adjustment to reconcile cash used in operating activities:                
Provision for bad debt     -       (1,459,892
      922,074       167,006  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     419,621       2,172,790  
Prepayments and other deposits     531,200       -  
Other payables and accruals     1,049,573       997,001  
USDC     3,440,422       -  
Fixed assets     29,933,308       -  
Cash used in operating activities     36,296,198       3,336,797  
Cash raised in financing activities:                
Proceeds from issue of new ordinary shares     40,000,000       -  
      3,703,802       3,336,797  
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents     410,845       131,349  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     3,292,957       3,468,146  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     2,507,404       19,402  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period     5,800,361       3,487,548  


