The Sparkling Wine Market Size was valued at $28.80 Bn in 2021 and is predicted to reach $36.40 Bn in 2029
The Global Sparkling Wine Market was $28.80 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.40% year on year, it will reach $36.40 Billion USD in 2029.
Do your own market research; ask your last ten customers exactly why they bought from you.”SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Roy
Sparkling Wine Market Overview
Sparkling wine is a type of wine that has been treated with carbon dioxide in order to create a fizzy, effervescent drink. The process of adding carbon dioxide to wines is also known as "sparkling". Sparkling wines are typically made from a blend of different types of grapes, but can also be made from just sparkling grape juice.
Get Sample PDF of Sparkling Wine Market Analysis
The sparkling wine market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% year on year. Sparkling wine has become very popular in recent years, partly because it's a great way to enjoy a good wine without having to worry about going overboard. It's also a great option for those who want to avoid alcohol for religious or health reasons. Some sparkling wines even have flavors like strawberry or mango, which can add an interesting twist to your drinking experience.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The main types of sparkling wine are normal sparkling wine, semi-sparkling wine, champagne, and sherbet. Normal sparkling wine is the most common type and is generally made from either Champagne or Prosecco grapevines. Semi-sparkling wines are made from a blend of Champagne and other grapes and are often slightly effervescent than regular sparkling wines. Champagne is the most famous type of semi-sparkling wine, but there are many others available on the market.
The applications of the sparkling Wine market are varied and include restaurants, bars, hotels, airports and other leisure destinations. Supermarkets and hypermarkets account for the majority of sales volumes in the market. Independent retailers account for a smaller share of the market, but are expected to grow rapidly over the next few years as they strive to capture a larger share of the growing retail segment. Online retailers are also expected to grow rapidly over the next few years as they provide an innovative platform for consumers to purchase wines online.
The worldwide sparkling Wine market has been segmented into six regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Australia/New Zealand. North America is expected to be the leading region in terms of revenue followed by Europe. APAC is projected to witness highest growth rate among all regions due to rising demand from developing nations such as China and India.
Prominent Key Players of the Sparkling Wine Market
Major players in the global sparkling wine market are E&J Gallo Winery, Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei, Freixenet, Moet & Chandon, Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkelleien, Cecchi, Martini & Rossi, Mionetto Prosecco, Maranello Wines, Juvé&Camps, Sovereign Brands, Wolfberger Winery, Veuve Clicquot, Champagne Bollinger, Laurent Perrier, Piper-Heidsieck, Louis Roederer, Ruffino, Zonin, La Marca Prosecco, Riondo, Prestige Beverage Group.
Key Market Segments Table: Sparkling Wine Market
Based on types, the Sparkling Wine Market is primarily split into:
Global Sparkling Wine Market By Type:
• Normal sparkling wine
• Semi-sparkling wine
Global Sparkling Wine Market By Application:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Independent Retailers
• Online Retailers
Global Sparkling Wine Market By Region:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Purchase this report
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 have had a significant impact on the global sparkling wine market. The conflict has caused a shortage of grapes and wine, as well as a rise in prices. As a result, companies that produce sparkling wines are seeing their profits decline. In addition, the conflict has also damaged vineyards and caused the export of sparkling wines to decrease significantly. Overall, this event has had a negative impact on the market.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Sparkling Wine Market
Some of the key drivers for the sparkling wine market include an increase in health-consciousness among consumers, an increase in disposable income, and a rise in popularity of premium wines. Meanwhile, barriers to the market growth include high production costs and a lack of infrastructure. In addition, stringent regulations governing grape quality and labeling are some of the major challenges faced by the sparkling wine industry.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Increased Demand: The sparkling wine market is growing rapidly, which is resulting in increased demand for this type of wine. This increased demand
has led to new production facilities being built to meet that demand, which in turn has created more jobs.
• New Production Facilities: Industry participants are building new production facilities to meet the increasing demand for sparkling wine. This is
resulting in more jobs being created, and it also means that more quality wines are available for consumers.
• Quality Wines Available: Consumers are able to enjoy high-quality wines thanks to the growth of the sparkling wine market. This means that more
variety is available, and it also means that prices remain affordable for most people.
• Strong Profit Potential: Industry participants are seeing strong profits due to the growth of the sparkling wine market. This makes investing in this type
of product a wise decision, as there is potential for significant returns on investment.
Following is the list of TOC for the Sparkling Wine Market:
• Report Overview
• Study Scope and Definition
• Research Methodology
• Key Market Segments
• Players Covered: Ranking by Sparkling Wine Revenue
• Market Analysis by Type
• Market by Application
• Customer Support
• Personal Assistant
• Customer Engagement
• Retention
• Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy
• Global Sparkling WineTrends and Growth Strategy
• Global Sparkling Wine Players Profiles
• Global Sparkling Wine Production Capacity Market Share by Market Players
• Global Sparkling Wine Revenue Market Share by Market Players
• Global Sparkling Wine Production Forecast by Regions
• Global Sparkling Wine Marketing Channel, Distributors, Customers and Supply Chain
• Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
• Disclaimer
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report
Valued Gains for Industry Participants and Stakeholders
• It gives the precise information and cutting-edge analyses essential to develop the ideal business plan and specify the best approach for everyone
engaged in the swiftly expanding industry.
• With this knowledge, stakeholders will be able to design new strategies that focus on market prospects that will assist them, leading to the success of
their company endeavours.
• The comprehension of the current competitive landscape, resource imbalance, pricing trends, customer behaviors, buying behavior, and other aspects
developed.
• Primary research was done to further examine the findings with experts in the field and international opinion leaders.
Amrita Pandey
Prime PR Wire
+1 951-407-0500
email us here