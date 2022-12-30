When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 30, 2022 FDA Publish Date: December 30, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared almonds Company Name: Garden of Light dba Bakery on Main Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Full Circle Market & Naturally Better Product Description: Product Description Oat & Honey Organic Granola

Company Announcement

East Hartford, Connecticut December 30th, 2022. Garden of Light (dba Bakery On Main is voluntarily recalling one lot of Organic Oat and Honey Granola for possible Tree nut (Almond)contamination. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Product is sold at retailers nationally under the brands:

Topco/Full circle Organic Oat & Honey Granola with UPC code of 036800420397

SEG stores under the “Naturally Better” Organic Oats & Honey Granola with UPC code of 07880201130.

The product was produced with a “Best Before Date” (BBD) of 10/10/23. The best before date and UPC code can be found on the back of the film package.

No other lot codes or products are impacted by this voluntary recall.

The company manufactured 14,304 pounds of product which was distributed by Total Granola in Topco and SEG retail stores throughout the United States. The product recall was voluntarily initiated after it was discovered that product potentially containing Almonds was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Almonds. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

Customers with product with the 10/10/22 BBD in their possession should dispose of it immediately. If consumers have any questions, they can contact Garden of Light (dba as Bakery On Main) at info@bakeryonmain.com or 860-895-6622. Responses will be provided Monday- Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Photographs of product label are below for ease of confirmation.

