DEA Automotive is now DEA Automotive and Towing

DEA Automotive is a renowned auto repair shop located in Plymouth MA and is now officially offering towing truck servicesPLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DEA Automotive, a well-known and respected auto repair shop located in Plymouth, Massachusetts, owned and operated by Al Kent, has recently announced that they are expanding their services to include tow truck services. This exciting development allows DEA Automotive to offer even more comprehensive support to their valued customers.
The tow truck services offered by DEA Automotive are designed to help drivers get their vehicles to the shop quickly and safely when they break down or are involved in an accident. DEA Automotive's team of experienced and highly trained tow truck operators are equipped with the latest tools and technology to handle a wide range of vehicles, from small passenger cars to large trucks and SUVs.
In addition to providing fast and reliable towing services, DEA Automotive also offers a range of other services to help keep their customers' vehicles running smoothly. These services include everything from routine maintenance and repairs to more complex diagnostic work and engine overhauls. This makes them unique because not only can they offer you roadside assistance, but they can also get you back up and running by fixing whatever issue you may have
With its expansion into tow truck services, DEA Automotive is able to provide even more comprehensive support to its customers, helping them get back on the road as quickly as possible. Whether you need a tow to the shop or just need some help with a repair, DEA Automotive has you covered.
"We understand that towing can be a comprehensive job, most people have 1 car to depend on, and we don't take that lightly," says Kent (owner-operator of DEA Automotive and Towing)
Paraphrasing Kent and his knowledge of the industry:
"There are several safety measures that a reliable tow truck service provider should take to ensure the safety of their customers and employees:
1. Proper training and certification: Tow truck operators should be properly trained and certified to operate the tow truck and handle the vehicles being towed. This includes training on how to safely load and secure vehicles, as well as how to use the various equipment on the tow truck.
2. Regular vehicle maintenance: Tow trucks should be regularly maintained to ensure that they are in good working condition and safe to operate. This includes regular inspections, oil changes, and repairs as needed.
3. Use of proper equipment: Tow truck operators should use the proper equipment for the job, such as security chains or straps to secure the vehicle being towed, and reflective triangles or warning lights to alert other drivers of their presence on the road.
4. Adherence to traffic laws: Tow truck operators should always adhere to traffic laws, including speed limits and traffic signals, to ensure the safety of themselves and others on the road.
In addition to these safety measures, a reliable tow truck service provider should also offer a range of services to meet the needs of their customers. These may include:
• Gas delivery: If a customer runs out of gas, a tow truck operator can deliver a small amount of gas to get them to a gas station.
• Flat tire repair: If a customer has a flat tire, a tow truck operator can replace it with a spare tire or transport the vehicle to a tire repair shop.
• Towing to an auto repair shop: If a vehicle is in need of more extensive repairs, a tow truck operator can transport it to a repair shop.
• Locksmith services: Some tow truck operators may also offer locksmith services, such as unlocking a vehicle if the customer has locked their keys inside.'
It is important to choose a tow truck service provider that takes safety seriously and offers a range of services to meet the needs of their customers, DEA is taking its reputation from the auto service industry and applying it to the tow truck industry to better service it's community
As of 12/1/2022 D.E.A Automotive is now D.E.A Automotive and Towing, and will be servicing the South Shore of MA and Cape Cod
