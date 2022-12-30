Submit Release
Omega Feeders introduces a new cattle feedlot

/EIN News/ -- LAZBUDDIE, Texas, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This state-of-the-art facility can accommodate up to 6,000 head capacity upgrading to 9,000 head in 2023. The feedlot will provide an efficient and environmentally friendly way to produce high-quality beef. The company has invested in the latest technology to ensure that their feedlot exceeds all industry standards. Omega Feeders is committed to providing the best possible service to its customers and believes that its new feedlot will help them achieve this goal.

Omega Feeders is committed to providing top-notch service with transparency and optimal performance for customers. Its innovative feeding through our inhouse nutritionists they’re able to provide precisely tailored nutrition for each animal, maximizing productivity and efficiency while minimizing waste. Additionally, its manure management plan utilizes the waste as fertilizer on crops that are used to feed their cattle.

By investing in state-of-the-art technology and only using the highest quality ingredients, Omega Feeders is committed to producing high-quality beef at an economical price. Their commitment to environmental friendliness means that they can do so without sacrificing the health of their animals or the environment.

Omega Feeders believes that its new feedlot will revolutionize the beef-on-dairy as well as Wagyu influenced cattle and provide cattle feeders with a superior solution for raising quality beef. With an efficient, environmentally friendly approach to feeding and watering livestock, Omega Feeders is setting a whole new standard for how feedlots should operate.

For more information about the new Omega Feeders cattle feedlot, visit omegafeeders.com or contact us at info@omegafeeders.com

