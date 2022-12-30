Charles Crain Announces Acquisition of Sharp Shooter Society; Major Expansion Planned

A premium content website in the firearms niche, Sharp Shooter Society is about to undergo a change in focus.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial entrepreneur Charles Crain is pleased to announce that, as the new majority owner of Sharp Shooter Society, he is looking to revamp the company by putting a focus on content creation. Originally created as a blog, the website currently provides informational content and reviews about firearms. Crain is on a mission to expand the content to offer paid courses, modules, and video content to help people learn about firearms, and also to become an industry-related ecommerce platform.“I’m excited about the opportunity to operate and expand Sharp Shooter Society,” says Crain. “After looking hopelessly for months, I found the business checked off everything I was looking for in an acquisition.”Originally founded by Brad Lee, a good friend of Crain’s, Sharp Shooter Society is dedicated to “promoting gun safety and using arms only in extreme situations to defend yourself and your loved ones,” with the understanding that the right to have and carry firearms comes with great responsibility. Crain says he is committed to continuing the site under the same premise, adding that Lee will continue to be involved in part of the decision-making process.About the CompanySharp Shooter Society was originally founded in 2018 by Brad Lee, who served in the army for four years. With continued passion for firearms, he decided to create a blog to share his unique experiences with various firearms. The platform was recently sold to Charles Crain, a serial entrepreneur who worked as VP of Finance at a Fortune 1000 until he left the corporate world to acquire online businesses. Having run profitable SaaS, E-Commerce, and content businesses, Crain is now focused on expanding the site’s content with the goal of helping people learn about firearms.