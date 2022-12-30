Distributed production of grid scale batteries is a profitable alternative to the Tesla Gigafactory

Salgenx S3000 Salt Water Battery Energy System Salgenx 18 MW Grid Scale Battery Storage

Distributed production using locally sourced components is a viable alternative to the hub and spoke Tesla Gigafactory system.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distributed production allows licensees the geographical advantage for building grid scale batteries. Since shipping is a huge cost, taking advantage of locally available shipping containers (which houses the battery system), has the potential to save huge amounts of costs compared to the spoke-and-hub Gigafactory production method employed by Tesla.

The 18MW Salgenx battery has two 40 ft containers and 12 of the 20 ft. tank containers. Even if shipped empty from China, the shipping costs saved is tremendous. Using locally supplied containers to fabricate grid scale batteries gives local licensees the comparative advantage. This is passed along to the customer, which results in faster payback.

The Salgenx redox flow battery uses two separate tanks of electrolytes, and when combined over electrodes, can store or discharge energy. The simplicity of the concept is the separation of the liquid electrolytes. Perfect for small villages or for large scale storage for wind and solar power, just like the Tesla Megapack. In many areas, the wait time for the Megapack is up to two years, and uses expensive Lithium.

Not only is the flow battery scalable, but it's also inexpensive. The cost of the electrolytes is less than five dollars per kilowatt. Vanadium and Bromine flow systems require an expensive membrane. Alternatively, most of the salt water flow battery and liquid electrolyte can be sourced and assembled on-site using shipping containers, which empowers local communities to build their own storage systems.

Salt water doesn't have the same flammability issues as Lithium. It's non-toxic, and available everywhere. You can find it in salt lakes, brine pools, oil and gas well producer water, lithium mining operations, cooling ponds for power plants, and as a waste product from desalination facilities.

As the demand for energy storage increases, the salt water flow battery is an inexpensive alternative which can meet the requirements of large scale grid power storage.

Infinity Turbine LLC offers a visionary future for clean and renewable fuels by providing complimentary technologies which leverage greater efficiency.

Contact: G. Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Salt Water Battery Website: https://salgenx.com