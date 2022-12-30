Announcing the Grand Launch of NobleCanni: Wholesome, FDA-Approved CBD with No Side Effects

Partnering with AmourCBD, the company is committed to sharing 7% of every transaction with its charitable fund.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virginia-based startup NobleCanni is pleased to announce its Grand Launch, its partnership with AmourCBD, and the dedication of 7% of sales towards its charitable fund. As a brand with a difference--a brand that belongs to the people--the NobleCanni blog is also available to experts and industry leaders as a place from which they can reach audiences that resonate with their missions.With the goal of supporting the daily difficulties of pains and aches that veterans, first responders and the elderly experience with their day-to-day movements, the company is supporting people with something that meets their checkmarks, not only for their own pains, but to ease their pets’ suffering as well.Partnering with small businesses in the wellbeing/ health and sports industry to give their customers something new and refreshing, co-founders Ali Toghral and Ahmed Ismail are on a mission to build a better, more helpful and giving approach to serving the community and expanding AmourCBD with wholesome shopping experiences.Since AmourCBD was created, primarily for First Responders, NobleCanni has also partnered with the National Disaster Search Dog foundation. Founded in 1996, the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation (SDF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-governmental organization based in Santa Paula, California. Their mission is to strengthen disaster response in America by rescuing and recruiting dogs and partnering them with firefighters and other first responders to find people buried alive in the wreckage of disasters.“In founding NobleCanni, we took a look at the things we stood for, including charity, environment, and community, and decided more could be done for those curious about an all-natural, safe path to effectively soothing their bodily difficulties, mood, and energy. We decided to create a marketplace with select top-quality brands, and promote activism within local events based around relaxing and healing. We just want to make a tiny little difference in people's lives.”Toghral and Ismail add that they are proud to offer AmourCBD, the first FDA-registered CBD without psychoactive THC effects. All ingredients are sourced solely from the United States, with unparalleled levels of certifications of authenticity. The founders are also planning on inviting different brands into their marketplace, including items such as massage devices and patches that are curated by professionals in the medical device industry. Only partners who collaborate with their values and mission by aligning to their 7% rule will be selected.Additionally, a financial assistance program that gives a 30% discount to all first responders, veterans, teachers, and college students is available, in order to help them with their wellness and mental well-being. (Code: NobleAssistance)The founders add that they want to connect and get to know their customers and invite them to join the NobleCanni Tribe!“We want to know more about our customers, their preference and their favorite places. We will be doing monthly giveaways to build our relationship with our community. If you receive one of the 700 stickers per month that we award, take a picture and tag us where you “claim your inner hero”. The stickers will say “You are the hero of your own story.” You might want to show it on your water bottle in the gym, or your laptop in college, for example. If you are 1:700 you will receive a free item for simply expressing your favorite locations! Simply take a photo, tell us your story and tag us! Your next item is on us!“Join the NobleCanni Tribe because we got you covered!”For more information, visit https://noblecanni.com/ , and take advantage of a limited time offer. The first 70 customers will get a free tube of patent-pending Advanced Pain Cream (use code Noble70), shipping is included, and the first 7,000 will receive 50% off their entire cart (use code Noble50), as a Grand Launch Offer to experience a New Year with a new approach.About the CompanyOn a mission to build a better world, Virginia-based startup NobleCanni offers wholesome, healthy, and FDA-registered CBD with no psychoactive THC side effects. Founders Ali Toghral and Ahmed Ismail have also established a content platform where individuals from all walks of life can create articles to share stories that will help others. Committed to the dedication of 7% of sales towards its charitable fund, the company offers a 30% discount to first responders, veterans, teachers, and college students.