Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market will worth USD 7.4 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Size By Biomarker Type (Troponin, Creatine Kinase-Mb, B-Type Natriuretic Peptide, and Others), By Application (Acute Coronary Syndrome, Congestive Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction, and Others), By End User (Pathology Labs, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the cardiac biomarkers testing market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the cardiac biomarkers testing market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the biomarker type, application, end-user, and region. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global cardiac biomarkers testing market are Beckman Coulter, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, bioMérieux S, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics, Inc, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Tosoh Corporation, DIALAB GmbH, CardioGenics Holdings Inc, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Biosynex, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide cardiac biomarkers testing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A blood test known as an enzyme marker test analyzes your blood for certain biological markers, or biomarkers. Heart attacks or other heart conditions may be indicated by the presence of elevated or high levels of cardiac enzymes. Heart enzymes are frequently referred to as "cardiac biomarkers." Cardiac biomarkers help doctors determine whether a patient's symptoms are caused by a heart attack (myocardial infarction), angina, heart failure, or another problem. Increases in cardiac enzymes may be a symptom of acute coronary syndrome or myocardial ischemia (ACS). Different approaches are used to treat these diseases. A precise diagnosis is required to ensure that you receive the appropriate care. Blood must be drawn from the patient for a test on cardiac enzyme markers. Blood is taken in an emergency in a hospital emergency room or another medical facility. The test can be carried out less urgently at your doctor's office or a pathology lab. There are numerous types of cardiac biomarkers. Either proteins or enzymes describe them all. Elevated cardiac enzyme levels may signify cardiovascular disease or other heart problems. The only organ that makes troponin is the heart, hence a biomarker test for this enzyme is the primary test used by medical practitioners to determine whether a heart attack or an ACS has damaged the heart.

Scope of Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered biomarker type, application, end-user, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Beckman Coulter, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, bioMérieux S, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, Diagnostic Automation/Cortez Diagnostics, Inc, Randox Laboratories Ltd, Tosoh Corporation, DIALAB GmbH, CardioGenics Holdings Inc, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Biosynex, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, among others

Segmentation Analysis

The troponin segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in 2022.

The biomarker type segment includes troponin, Creatine Kinase-Mb, B-Type Natriuretic Peptide, and Others. The troponin segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The exponential growth can be attributed to the diagnostic effectiveness, specificity, and accurate prediction detection of cardiac events when compared to other tests. The market is growing as a result of rising myocardial infarction and stroke rates around the world. The BNP and NT-proBNP category is expected to have significant growth because of their use in the identification of stress and heart damage. New players are entering the market with the test in order to generate appealing revenues. For instance, LumiraDx Limited declared in June 2022 that it would expand its range with the CE Mark for the NT-proBNP and D-Dimer tests. The latter is predicted to be commercially available by the end of 2022, which should make clinical decision-making simpler.

The acute coronary syndrome segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in 2022.

The application segment includes acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction, and others. The acute coronary syndrome segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The sharp rise in disease burden in low- and middle-income countries relative to high-income countries is driving the market's expansion. The prevalence of the disease is influenced by two factors, including rapid urbanization and an increase in sedentary employment. Cardiac troponin T and I biomarker testing is the most popular diagnostic procedure used to diagnose the illness.

The pathology labs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is pathology labs, hospitals, and others. The pathology labs segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The advantages of laboratory testing, such as its high sensitivity, specificity, scalability, and cost-effectiveness, account for this. These labs also enable the testing of any form of sample. For clinical decision-making, diagnostic laboratory services are crucial.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the cardiac biomarkers testing include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. This can be attributed to the sophisticated healthcare system and the widespread application of cardiac biomarkers as a diagnostic and prognostic tool for illnesses. The expanding aged population's demand for biomarker testing to diagnose conditions like acute myocardial infarction is driving the need for testing items. The presence of significant companies in the area, such as Quidel Corporation and Danaher Corporation, is another factor promoting the growth of this sector.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market size was valued at USD 0.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.49 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the continual rise in cases of illnesses such as peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease, among others, the market in the area is expanding. According to data released by the European Union on March 21, 2022, cardiovascular disorders were the main cause of death in Germany. Additionally, technological advancements are making it possible for testing equipment to have portable features, encouraging the growth of the market's revenue.

China

China’s Cardiac Biomarkers Testing’ market size was valued at USD 0.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.05 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. The market in the region is expanding as a result of the high prevalence of cardiac disease in some regions and the sizeable patient population needing treatment in countries like China. According to a study published on June 23, 2022, by BioSpectrum, the number of heart attacks among people under 50 has increased significantly in China during the previous ten years. There has been an increase in the age-specific incidence rate of heart attacks per 100,000 people across all age groups, including those under 50.

India

India's Cardiac Biomarkers Testing market size was valued at USD 0.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030. The market for cardiac biomarker testing is anticipated to experience significant growth over the course of the forecast period as a result of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key market players, and increased investment in research and development activities in the area.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising cardiac diseases.

