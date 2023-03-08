The Global Surgical Gloves Market sales was worth $1.70 Bn in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.88% annually
The Global Surgical Gloves Market was $1.70 Billion USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.88% year on year, it will reach $2.80 Billion USD in 2029.
Surgical Gloves Market Overview
Surgical Gloves are a type of protective gear worn during surgery. They are made of cloth, rubber, or other materials and are used to prevent skin contact with blood and other fluids that may contain bacteria. Gloves are also worn to protect the hands from cuts and scrapes.
The surgical glove market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% over the next five years. This growth is mainly due to the increasing prevalence of medical procedures such as joint replacement surgeries, which require more careful handling of bodily fluids. The demand for Surgical Gloves is also fueled by the growing trend toward minimization of patient exposure to risk during medical procedures. The future of the Surgical Gloves market is looking bright. The increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgery is leading to an increased demand for better Surgical Gloves that protect the hands and keep them clean. This, in turn, is driving manufacturers to develop new types of Surgical Gloves that are better equipped to deal with various medical procedures.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Surgical Gloves are important for protecting the hands during surgery. There are many different types of Surgical Gloves available, each with its own unique benefits and drawbacks. One type of Surgical Gloves is natural latex Surgical Gloves. These gloves are made from latex rubber, which is a natural material found in the rubber tree. Natural latex Surgical Gloves are strong and soft, making them perfect for handling sensitive medical equipment. However, they do not offer as much grip as synthetic Surgical Gloves. Synthetic Surgical Gloves are made from a variety of materials, including polyurethane and nitrile. They offer better grip than natural latex gloves, as well as better protection against infection and heat exposure. However, they can be heavier and more expensive than other types of Surgical Gloves. There are a variety of other types of Surgical Gloves available, including those made from cotton, polyester, or another synthetic material. Some surgeons prefer these types of gloves because they offer good thermal insulation properties and less moisture buildup than natural latex or synthetic Surgical Gloves.
The applications include Natural latex Surgical Gloves are used in surgeries involving mucous membranes and are preferred for their low reactivity. Synthetic Surgical Gloves are the most commonly used type of gloves in surgeries because they are hypoallergenic and can withstand higher temperatures. They are also more affordable than natural latex Surgical Gloves.
The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominant region in terms of value share in the Surgical Gloves market. This is due to the increasing adoption of synthetic gloves for various types of surgeries across the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of medical examination and veterinary surgery applications in this region. Latin America is expected to grow at a slower rate owing to the lack of awareness about Surgical Gloves among patients in this region. Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a fast pace due to increasing adoption of medical examination and veterinary surgery applications in this region.
Prominent Key Players of the Surgical Gloves
Some of the major players in the global Surgical Gloves market are Ansell, Top Glove, Medline Industries, Cardinal Health, Molnlycke Health Care, Kossan, Motex Group, Anhui Haojie Plastic and Rubber Products Co., Ltd., Semperit, Hutchinson, Shangdong Yuyuan Latex Gloves, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.
Key Market Segments Table: Surgical Gloves
Based on types, the Surgical Gloves Market is primarily split into:
Global Surgical Gloves Market By Type
• Natural Latex Surgical Gloves
• Synthetic Surgical Gloves
Global Surgical Gloves Market By Application
• Hospitals
• Non-hospital
Global Surgical Gloves Market By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
Analysis of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19
The Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 Surgical Gloves market has seen several negative impacts. Some of the most common include: 1. Increased demand for natural latex gloves, which is due to the health risks associated with synthetic gloves. Natural latex gloves are typically less permeable and provide a better grip, making them ideal for tasks such as cutting or gripping objects. 2. Decreased demand for synthetic gloves, as they can become contaminated more easily and offer less protection against germs. This has resulted in a drop in their sales overall. 3. The war has also led to shortages of some types of Surgical Gloves, including those made from natural rubber. This has caused prices to increase for these types of gloves, which may deter consumers from buying them.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Surgical Gloves Market
There are a number of key drivers and challenges that are present in the Surgical Gloves market. These include the need for gloves to protect the hands and fingers from cuts, abrasions, and burns; complying with regulatory requirements; providing comfort and protection against infection; and maintaining dexterity. The demand for Surgical Gloves is also affected by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increasing number of surgeries being carried out, and changes in medical practice. In addition, manufacturers are facing challenges such as finding a suitable material for the gloves that can meet all of the above requirements while also being resistant to chemicals and heat. There is also a need to develop new technologies that can improve glove performance.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
• Increased safety. Surgical Gloves reduce the likelihood of accidentally injuring oneself or others
• Enhanced hygiene. Surgical Gloves keep hands clean and free from bacteria and other contaminants. This is especially important when working with delicate patients or in highly contaminated environments.
delicate patients or in highly contaminated environments.
• Reduced wear and tear on hands. Wearing Surgical Gloves can significantly reduce the amount of wear and tear on your hands over time. This is
especially beneficial if you do a lot of manual labor or work with rough materials.
• Increased profits. Selling Surgical Gloves can be profitable for companies because they are often used multiple times per day or week, which means
that there is potential for high sales volumes. Additionally, companies that sell Surgical Gloves may find that their customers demand them
specifically for medical procedures or workplaces.
Valued Gains for Industry Participants and Stakeholders
• It gives the precise information and cutting-edge analyses essential to develop the ideal business plan and specify the best approach for everyone engaged in the swiftly expanding industry.
engaged in the swiftly expanding industry.
• With this knowledge, stakeholders will be able to design new strategies that focus on market prospects that will assist them, leading to the success of their company endeavours.
their company endeavours.
• The comprehension of the current competitive landscape, resource imbalance, pricing trends, customer behaviors, buying behavior, and other aspects developed.
developed.
• Primary research was done to further examine the findings with experts in the field and international opinion leaders.
