Big-Game Hero: Sportsman from Idaho Wins Dream Hunt
Competition awards Arizona Commissioner's mule deer tag & $25,000 to Matt HansenPHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tens of thousands of sportsmen and women came together to compete in the 2022 Big-Game Hero Competition, and the results are officially in. Matt Hansen, an avid hunter from Idaho Falls, will be heading to Arizona in 2023 to pursue some of the biggest bucks on the planet with the notorious Arizona Commissioner’s mule deer tag. He’ll be loaded with $25,000 for outfitting and gear, making this hunt-of-a-lifetime one to remember.
“It’s a huge honor,” Hansen said when asked about his win. “I know countless men and women would do anything to have this tag.”
Hansen’s father taught him how to hunt at a young age, and he has been hooked ever since. From pheasants and ducks, to deer and elk, hunting was something he and his dad did to spend time with each other. Hansen lost his dad and several other family members three years ago in a tragic plane accident. Hansen was one of three survivors.
Since the accident, hunting has meant so much more to Hansen. In a way, it connects him with the family members who are no longer with him. “Being in the woods and chasing animals makes me feel closer to them all.”
The annual Big-Game Hero Competition aims to bring awareness to the importance of wildlife conservation. This year’s Competition was operated by Colossal as part of a fundraising campaign on behalf of DTCare. Donations from Habitat Votes placed during the Competition went directly to DTCare, which then granted the donations (minus Competition fees and costs) to Conservation First USA, to aid in its mission of improving and restoring wildlife habitats in the Southwest.
Those interested in learning more can visit biggamehero.com.
