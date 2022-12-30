New it.com Domain Name Goes into Sunrise Phase on 2nd January 2023

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK Intis Telecom LTD announces the launch of the new top-level domain name zone (TLD) - it.com. This new domain name extension represents a new & intelligent solution to the ever-depleting availability of great, short, and easy-to-remember domain names in other zones.





The domain name has been in Conditional General Availability (CGA) phase over the past few months before announcing its official Sunrise phase, a period for brand & trademark owners from all over the world to access the registry and reserve the domain name before anyone else.

The it.com domain was acquired in 2021 for $3.8 million, marking it as the biggest domain sale of the year. It was purchased by UK-based Intis Telecom, which has been operating globally in the telecommunications and technology sphere for over 14 years, its operations spanning 180 countries across the globe.

All websites that use the it.com extension will have an opportunity to reach a global audience, thanks to its resemblance to the IT & Internet industries and the various technological abbreviations that IT represents. Last but not least, it's also a good opportunity for businesses that target the Italian market, being short for Italy.

it.com Launch Schedule

The launch schedule includes a special phase for registered trademark holders and additional phases for the most-interested and active parties before it is made globally available to all. Phases start and end at 00:00 UTC as per the below timetable:

Sunrise Phase: January 2 - January 30, 2023 (28 days) - A phase for all trademark holders to register domains matching their approved trademarks in any country.

Settlement Phase: January 31 - February 2, 2023 (2 days) - A period to review the trademark registration objections & disputes.

Landrush Phase: February 3 - February 18, 2023 (15 days) - An early access phase for those tempted to be the first among the registrants to get a catchy domain name before the rest of the registrations.

General Availability (GA): Starting on February 19, 2023 - Registration will be open to the public. Anyone who wishes can register a name ending in it.com on a first-come, first-served basis.

The domain name can be registered via various well-known international domain name registrars. Official accredited registrars include 101domain.com, CentralNic Group, Domgate.com, Marcaria, CSC Global, Encrica, AEserver.com, dotNICE, INWX, Nomeasy, MarkMonitor, SafeBrands SAS, Route Africa, HostingSolutions.it & Webnic. Many other registrars are currently in the accreditation process and will be announced soon.

Media contact

Brand: UK Intis Telecom LTD

Contact: Joe Alagna

E-mail: joe@it.com

Website: https://get.it.com/

Telephone: +44 7392000000

SOURCE: UK Intis Telecom LTD