Velan Inc.: Announcement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) announced today that, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2022.



The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. (EST) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-954-0599 and quoting the reservation number 22024886. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations). There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter reservation number 22024886 then follow the system prompts.





For further information please contact:

Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President

Tel: (438) 817-7593

or

Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (438) 817-4430