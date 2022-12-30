Biora Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery, today announced it will effect a reverse stock split of all outstanding shares of the company’s common stock at a ratio of 25 to 1. The company expects its common stock to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Global Market as of the commencement of trading on January 3, 2023.



The reverse stock split was approved by stockholders during the special meeting of stockholders on December 19, 2022 and by Biora’s Board of Directors. The reverse stock split is intended to enable the company to meet minimum Nasdaq listing price per share requirements.

Biora’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “BIOR” following the reverse stock split. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split and stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share will receive a proportional cash payment. After the reverse stock split, the number of authorized shares of common stock will be reduced from 350 million to 164 million.

Biora’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (AST), is acting as the exchange and paying agent for the reverse stock split. Additional information concerning the reverse stock split can be found in Biora’s Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 29, 2022, and in Biora’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 30, 2022, which can also be found on Biora’s investor website. Registered holders are encouraged to contact AST and beneficial holders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or other nominee with any questions.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics is the biotech company that is reimagining therapeutic delivery. By creating innovative smart pills designed for targeted drug delivery to the GI tract, and systemic, needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics, the company is developing therapies to improve patients’ lives. Biora envisions a world where patients have access to needle-free drug delivery and better therapeutic outcomes.

For more information, visit bioratherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

