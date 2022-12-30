Submit Release
Berkshire Sterile plans extensive updates to building to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance appearance

/EIN News/ -- Lee, MA, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a sterile filling CMO, has signed a letter of intent to install solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations at their site in Lee, MA to reduce their environmental impact and operating costs.

BSM manufactures injectable medicines for commercial use and clinical and pre-clinical studies. The process involves a large amount of energy to maintain cleanrooms, create water for injection (WFI), and power the sterilization of equipment, tools, and isolators that are required to produce drug products.

“We wanted to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Associate Director of Engineering, Ron Trefzger, “and there hasn’t been a better time to purchase and install solar panels than right now.”

BSM will add a new roof with improved insulation to their 120,000 square foot facility to accommodate the solar panels. The energy produced by the solar panels will offset approximately one quarter to one third of the company’s total energy consumption.

“Most of that energy will be produced in the summer months. Any excess energy we produce will go to Eversource, our electricity supplier, and we will receive a credit for that,” said Trefzger.

BSM will also install eight electrical vehicle chargers in their parking lot for employee and guest use, and they will be completing an extensive update to the outside of the building to enhance its appearance.

“We want our external appearance to be as state of the art as our facility on the inside” commented CEO, Dr. Shawn Kinney.

The redesign and construction exterior of the building will take place in early Spring of 2023 after the new roof and concurrent with the solar project.

