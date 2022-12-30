springbig to Present at the 2023 ICR Conference

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (“springbig” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, today announced that Jeffrey Harris, CEO and Founder, will present at the 2023 ICR Conference to be held at the Grande Lakes Hotel & Resort in Orlando, Florida from January 9-11, 2023.

The company’s presentation will begin at 2:00 pm ET on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. For information regarding registration and participation in the conference, please visit https://icrconference.com/. Additionally, a live broadcast of the presentation will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.springbig.com/. An online replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings.

About springbig

springbig is a market-leading software platform providing customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the U.S. and Canada. springbig’s platform connects consumers with retailers and brands, primarily through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs, to support retailers’ and brands’ customer engagement and retention. springbig offers marketing automation solutions that provide for consistency of customer communication, thereby driving customer retention and retail foot traffic. Additionally, springbig’s reporting and analytics offerings deliver valuable insights that clients utilize to better understand their customer base, purchasing habits and trends. For more information, visit https://springbig.com/.

Investor Relations Contact        
Ryan Flanagan
ICR Strategic Communications & Advisory
ir@springbig.com  

Media Contact
Phoebe Wilson
MATTIO Communications
springbig@mattio.com


