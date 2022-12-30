Optoro Appoints Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer

Ali Brings Decades of Experience Scaling SaaS Companies to Propel Optoro’s Next Phase of Growth

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optoro, Inc. , the leading technology platform for retail returns, today announced the appointment of Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer. Ali has an exceptional track record of scaling high-growth technology businesses and is being brought on to lead Optoro in its next phase of growth. After 15 years of building the company, Co-founders Tobin Moore and Adam Vitarello will transition to new roles at Optoro with a focus on strategic growth initiatives and key partnerships.

Ali most recently served as CEO of Airside Mobile, a leader in digital identity verification technology. Previously, Ali was CEO of database monitoring company VividCortex, where she led the company to grow ARR by 80% in 17 months. Ali has held several senior leadership positions, including at Earth Networks, Softek Storage Solutions (acquired by IBM) and Legato Systems (acquired by EMC). She serves on the board of database DevOps company Liquibase. Ali started her career as a management consultant at Bain & Company. She holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management and a Bachelor’s Degree from Wesleyan University.

“I am thrilled to join Optoro as the company enters its next stage,” said Amena Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Optoro. “Optoro’s market-leading solution already serves some of retail’s most iconic brands, and I’m excited to bring it to the broader market. Our returns platform delights consumers, drives revenue, and reduces costs, all while eliminating waste. Together with our industry-leading partners, we are driving the future of sustainable retail.”

Optoro works with leading retail brands such as American Eagle, Best Buy, and IKEA, and recently surpassed 100M returns through the platform as it completed a banner year of growth and new product launches. Optoro now offers the industry’s first and only all-in-one returns platform, offering a world-class returns experience for shoppers and a smart returns management solution for supply chains.

“Amena is the right person to lead our team as we enter a new phase of accelerated growth,” said co-founder Tobin Moore. “Her experience rapidly scaling SaaS businesses over the past 20 years, coupled with our leadership team’s deep retail and technology expertise, positions us to successfully serve our quickly expanding client base in 2023 and beyond. Now is the time for us to double down on our leading returns solution to continue delivering winning results for retailers, consumers, and the planet.”

Moore and Vitarello will continue to serve on the Board of Directors and in the roles of Principal and Chief Strategy Officer, respectively, to support the company’s continued growth.

About Optoro

Optoro is the leading provider of returns technology for retail brands, using data science and real-time decision-making automation to make returns better for customers, retailers, and the planet. From a powerful returns and exchanges portal for customers to smart returns management solutions for supply chains, we offer a powerful platform to improve outcomes across all points in the returns process. Leading retail brands — including Best Buy, IKEA, and Staples — trust Optoro’s technology to make returns a strategic advantage for their business and enable sustainability initiatives across their supply chain. Learn more about Optoro’s all-in-one returns solution at www.optoro.com .