PHILIPPINES, December 30 - Press Release

December 30, 2022 Gatchalian: LUCs to receive reimbursements for Free Higher Ed implementation Local universities and colleges (LUCs) will receive immediate reimbursements for the implementation of the free higher education program under the 2023 national budget, Senator Win Gatchalian assures. The General Appropriations Act of 2023 (Republic Act No. 11936) carries a special provision that Gatchalian proposed, which seeks the immediate reimbursement of the amount required for the implementation of the free higher education program. The CHED shall validate the number of enrollees and the amount to be reimbursed. Gatchalian proposed this special provision to ensure that qualified LUCs will benefit from the free higher education program pursuant to the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931). The senator, during the deliberations on the proposed 2023 national budget, has flagged Section 55 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act No. 10931, which created the condition that LUCs that do not charge tuition and other school fees before the law's enactment cannot claim reimbursement until a policy on 'composite fees' is adopted. According to the senator, this section in the IRR runs counter to the law's intent. He added that there is no other condition in the free college education law that would disqualify any LUC from claiming reimbursement for the implementation of the free higher education program. Gatchalian slammed the provision for being unfair as it punishes LUCs that have been implementing free higher education before the enactment of Republic Act No.10931. Using Section 55 of the free college education law's IRR as basis, the Commission on Audit earlier flagged the reimbursement of P250,902,652.73 to three fully subsidized LUCs: Taguig City University, Valenzuela City Polytechnic College, and Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela. The free college education law exempts students enrolled in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and CHED-recognized LUCs from paying tuition and other fees. "Titiyakin natin na sa susunod na taon, ang ating mga Local Universities at Colleges ay agarang makatatanggap ng pondo para sa pagpapatupad ng libreng kolehiyo. Dahil layunin ng batas na ito na mabigyan ng oportunidad at dekalidad na edukasyon ang ating mga kabataan, mahalagang matiyak natin na ang batas sa libreng kolehiyo ay naipatutupad nang maayos," said Gatchalian, co-author and co-sponsor of the law. Gatchalian: LUCs agarang makakatanggap ng reimbursement para sa libreng kolehiyo Agarang matatanggap ng mga local universities and colleges (LUCs) ang reimbursement para sa pagpapatupad ng free higher education program. Ito ang tiniyak ni Senador Win Gatchalian sa ilalim ng 2023 national budget, kung saan nakasaad ang isang special provision na ipinanukala ng senador. Sa ilalim ng naturang probisyon, agarang matatanggap ng mga LUCs ang reimbursement para sa pagpapatupad ng free higher education program. Dadaan naman sa validation ng Commission on Higher Education (CHED) ang bilang ng mga enrollees at ang halaga ng reimbursement para sa mga LUCs. Ipinanukala ni Gatchalian ang special provision upang tiyakin na ang mga kwalipikadong LUCs ay makikinabang sa free higher education nang naaayon sa layunin ng Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act (Republic Act No. 10931) o ang free college education law. Sa kasagsagan ng deliberasyon para sa 2023 national budget, pinuna ng senador ang Section 55 ng Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) ng free college education law, kung saan nakasaad na ang mga LUCs na hindi na naniningil ng tuition at iba pang school fees bago maisabatas ang Republic Act No. 10931 ay hindi maaaring magpa-reimburse hanggang sa magkaroon ng polisiya sa 'composite fees.' Ayon sa senador, ang section na ito sa IRR ay hindi naaayon sa intensyon ng batas. Aniya, walang nakasaad na kondisyon sa free college education law upang ma-disqualify ang isang LUC na maging bahagi ng free higher education program. Kinastigo ni Gatchalian ang probisyon at sinabing hindi ito makatarungan. Aniya, pinarurusahan nito ang mga LUCs na nagpapatupad na ng libreng kolehiyo bago pa ipatupad ang Republic Act No. 10931. Gamit ang Section 55 ng IRR ng free college education law bilang basehan, pinuna ng Commission ng Audit (COA) ang reimbursement ng P250,902,652.73 sa tatlong LUCs na nagpapatupad na ng libreng kolehiyo: Taguig City University, Valenzuela City Polytechnic College, at ang Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela. Sa ilalim ng free college education law, ang mga mag-aaral ng State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) at CHED-recognized LUCs ay hindi na magbabayad ng tuition at iba pang bayarin. "Titiyakin natin na sa susunod na taon, ang ating mga Local Universities at Colleges ay agarang makatatanggap ng pondo para sa pagpapatupad ng libreng kolehiyo. Dahil layunin ng batas na ito na mabigyan ng oportunidad at dekalidad na edukasyon ang ating mga kabataan, mahalagang matiyak natin na ang batas sa libreng kolehiyo ay naipatutupad nang maayos," ani Gatchalian, co-author at co-sponsor ng batas.