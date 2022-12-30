Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 8.8% Between 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technologies, animal types, end uses, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-report/requestsample
Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 8.8%
The increasing emphasis on infectious disease surveillance owing to the growing consciousness about animal and public health is leading to a heightened number of veterinary infectious disease diagnostics tests. The increase in the setting up of specialised labs across the regions most affected by animal endemics is a major driving factor of the market. In addition, the increasing prevalence of viral and bacterial diseases among companion and food producing animals, caused mainly due to the unfavourable climate conditions, is boosting the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market.
The growing adoption of companion animals, especially dogs, is leading to an increased spending on their health, thereby, adding to the market growth. Rising disposable income and growing compassion for taking care of companion animals is further escalating the footfall in veterinary clinics for check-ups. Meanwhile, the increasing prevalence of parvovirus among dogs is further leading to an escalation of animal health concerns, supporting the growth of the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. Parvovirus is fatal and requires timely treatment which is bolstering the demand for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry Definition and Major Segments
Veterinary infectious diseases are the types of disease which are caused by organisms such as parasites, fungi, viruses, and bacteria in livestock and domesticated animals such as sheep, dogs, cats, and horse, among others. Veterinary infectious disease diagnostics are aimed at detecting the presence of disease-causing pathogens such as bacteria, virus, or fungus.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/veterinary-infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-report
Based on technology, the market can be segmented into:
• Immunodiagnostics
o Lateral Flow Assays
o Elisa Tests
o Other
• Molecular Diagnostics
o Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
o Microarrays
o Other
• Other Technologies
On the basis of animal type, the market has been classified into:
• Companion Animals
o Animal Type
Dogs
Cats
Horses
o Infection Type
Viral Infections
Parasitic Infections
Bacterial Infections
Other Infections
• Food-Producing Animals
o Animal Type
Cattle
Swine
Poultry
Other Food-Producing Animals
o Infection Type
Bacterial Infections
Parasitic Infections
Viral Infections
Other Infections
The major end uses included in the market are as follows:
• Reference Laboratories
• Point-Of-Care/In-House Testing
• Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics
• Research Institutes & Universities
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Trends
The key trends in the global veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market include the technological advancements in animal healthcare infrastructure. The rising government expenditure aimed towards expanding the animal welfare facilities is further offering opportunities to the market.
Meanwhile, the growing adoption of food producing animals owing to the population expansion and increasing demand for dairy and poultry food products are crucial trends in the market. Moreover, the market is anticipated to be aided by the increasing demand for pet insurance.
The growing research and development activities by the major market players aimed towards expanding the diagnostic offerings are key trends in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market. With regard to geography, North America accounts for a significant share in the market due to the presence of a large number of companion animals and livestock, and well-developed infrastructure for veterinary care.
Key Market Players
The major players in the veterinary infectious disease diagnostics market are
Biomerieux S.A.
Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA)
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
Neogen Corporation
QIAGEN N.V. (A Part of Indical Bioscience)
Virbac SA
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
