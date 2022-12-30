Submit Release
Krishen Iyer's MAIS Consulting Secures Financing for New Venture

Krishen Iyer Ventures into Affordable Care Act

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAIS Insurance & Consulting, a new technology-based health insurance agency and ACA TPA focused on serving the Affordable Care Act, announced its launch of a first round of funding 10 weeks ago. MAIS received its first capital commitment led by its founder and co-investor Krishen Iyer. MAIS is set to help tens of thousands of people gain access to low-cost insurance in 23 states through the Affordable Care Act, or ACA. MAIS and its distribution look to be industry an leader and gain market share for navigation, enrollment and placement in the Affordable Care Act over the next 12 months. Through technology, marketing, distribution and contracting, MAIS is quickly becoming the fastest-growing company in this segment. MAIS is actively looking for its second round of funding to support its continued growth.

Contact Information:
Shawn Lougrhan
COO
shawn@maisconsulting.com
7608850200

